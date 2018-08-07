Somewhat Critical News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Chicago Bridge & Iron (CBI) Stock Price

News coverage about Chicago Bridge & Iron (NYSE:CBI) has trended somewhat negative this week, according to Accern. The research firm rates the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Chicago Bridge & Iron earned a news impact score of -0.01 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media stories about the construction company an impact score of 43.0730607530957 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.81, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 2.46. Chicago Bridge & Iron has a 12 month low of $9.55 and a 12 month high of $25.49.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Chicago Bridge & Iron in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Chicago Bridge & Iron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Chicago Bridge & Iron from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.45.

Chicago Bridge & Iron Company N.V. provides services to customers in energy infrastructure market. The Company provides services, such as conceptual design, technology, engineering, procurement, fabrication, modularization, construction, commissioning, maintenance, program management and environmental services.

