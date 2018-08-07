Somewhat Critical Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund, Inc. Common Stock (TEI) Share Price

Press coverage about Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund, Inc. Common Stock (NYSE:TEI) has trended somewhat negative this week, Accern reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund, Inc. Common Stock earned a daily sentiment score of -0.06 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media stories about the company an impact score of 48.3368273380212 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund, Inc. Common Stock stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.60. 80,627 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 156,234. Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund, Inc. Common Stock has a fifty-two week low of $10.18 and a fifty-two week high of $11.98.

Get Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund Inc. Common Stock alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 14th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.49%.

In related news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 3,909 shares of Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund, Inc. Common Stock stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.52, for a total transaction of $41,122.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders have sold a total of 639,486 shares of company stock valued at $6,708,275 over the last 90 days.

About Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund, Inc. Common Stock

Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified, closed-ended management investment company. The Fund seeks high, current income, with a secondary goal of capital appreciation, by investing, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its net assets in income-producing securities of sovereign or sovereign-related entities and private sector companies in emerging market countries.

Recommended Story: Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund Inc. Common Stock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund Inc. Common Stock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.