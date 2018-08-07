Solaredge Technologies (SEDG) Given a $64.00 Price Target by B. Riley Analysts

Solaredge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) has been given a $64.00 price objective by analysts at B. Riley in a report released on Friday. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. B. Riley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 32.09% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on SEDG. Canaccord Genuity set a $66.00 price target on shares of Solaredge Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 12th. Roth Capital set a $70.00 price target on shares of Solaredge Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 26th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Solaredge Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 25th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Solaredge Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Solaredge Technologies to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.83.

Solaredge Technologies traded down $7.85, reaching $48.45, during mid-day trading on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The company had a trading volume of 5,559,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 778,494. Solaredge Technologies has a 52 week low of $24.70 and a 52 week high of $70.74. The company has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 21.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of -0.43.

Solaredge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.09. Solaredge Technologies had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 33.91%. The firm had revenue of $227.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 66.9% on a year-over-year basis. analysts forecast that Solaredge Technologies will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Meir Adest sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.42, for a total value of $225,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $587,727.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Guy Sella sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.90, for a total transaction of $3,045,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 627,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,199,707.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 227,784 shares of company stock valued at $13,812,680. Corporate insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SEDG. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Solaredge Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $161,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Solaredge Technologies by 114.4% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,107 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658 shares in the last quarter. Elkfork Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Solaredge Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $190,000. Cypress Capital Group acquired a new stake in shares of Solaredge Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Solaredge Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $203,000. Institutional investors own 69.05% of the company’s stock.

About Solaredge Technologies

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations in Israel, the United States, the Netherlands, Europe, and internationally. The company's DC optimized inverter systems include power optimizers and inverters, as well as a cloud-based monitoring platform.

