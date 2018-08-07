Solaredge Technologies Inc (SEDG) Shares Sold by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can reduced its position in Solaredge Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SEDG) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 92,954 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 6,636 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Solaredge Technologies were worth $4,449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Solaredge Technologies by 114.4% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,107 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 1,658 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group bought a new stake in Solaredge Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $201,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Solaredge Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $203,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new stake in Solaredge Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Delpha Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Solaredge Technologies by 382.4% in the first quarter. Delpha Capital Management LLC now owns 4,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 3,250 shares during the last quarter. 69.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on SEDG shares. Roth Capital set a $70.00 price objective on Solaredge Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 26th. BidaskClub lowered Solaredge Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 25th. Canaccord Genuity set a $55.00 price objective on Solaredge Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, May 6th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Solaredge Technologies in a report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Solaredge Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.83.

In other news, CEO Guy Sella sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.90, for a total transaction of $3,045,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 627,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,199,707.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Lior Handelsman sold 59,298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.77, for a total value of $4,077,923.46. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 94,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,529,230.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 223,784 shares of company stock valued at $13,587,000 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Solaredge Technologies opened at $48.45 on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The company has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 21.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of -0.43. Solaredge Technologies Inc has a 52 week low of $24.70 and a 52 week high of $70.74.

Solaredge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $227.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.31 million. Solaredge Technologies had a return on equity of 33.91% and a net margin of 14.85%. The business’s revenue was up 66.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that Solaredge Technologies Inc will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations in Israel, the United States, the Netherlands, Europe, and internationally. The company's DC optimized inverter systems include power optimizers and inverters, as well as a cloud-based monitoring platform.

