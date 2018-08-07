Sohu.com (SOHU) Receiving Somewhat Positive Media Coverage, Report Shows

Media stories about Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU) have been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment. The research group identifies positive and negative news coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Sohu.com earned a news impact score of 0.12 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave press coverage about the information services provider an impact score of 48.1461512557418 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub cut Sohu.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. ValuEngine upgraded Sohu.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sohu.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.00.

Shares of Sohu.com traded up $0.33, hitting $24.55, during trading on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. 5,901 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 503,899. Sohu.com has a 52 week low of $23.63 and a 52 week high of $70.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $972.54 million, a PE ratio of -2.80 and a beta of 1.03.

Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 30th. The information services provider reported ($1.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.50) by $0.23. Sohu.com had a negative return on equity of 19.39% and a negative net margin of 27.38%. The business had revenue of $486.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $506.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.85) EPS. Sohu.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts expect that Sohu.com will post -5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Charles Zhang bought 16,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $36.53 per share, with a total value of $602,745.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 68,700 shares in the company, valued at $2,509,611. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Group Ltd Photon bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.98 per share, for a total transaction of $359,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,961,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $286,464,124.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 216,500 shares of company stock worth $7,789,445 in the last quarter. 21.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Sohu.com Company Profile

Sohu.com Inc provides online media, search, and game services on personal computers (PCs), mobile devices, and tablets in the People's Republic of China. The company operates sohu.com, which provides online news and information; Sohu News APP, a mobile phone application, as well as m.sohu.com mobile portal; tv.sohu.com that offers online video content and service, as well as Sohu Video APP, a mobile phone application; and focus.cn, which provides online real estate information and services.

