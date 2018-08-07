Societe Generale (GLE) Given a €47.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a €47.00 ($55.29) target price on Societe Generale (EPA:GLE) in a research note published on Thursday, www.boersen-zeitung.de reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. HSBC set a €43.00 ($50.59) price objective on shares of Societe Generale and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, June 1st. Goldman Sachs Group set a €50.00 ($58.82) price objective on shares of Societe Generale and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a €45.00 ($52.94) price objective on shares of Societe Generale and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €48.00 ($56.47) price objective on shares of Societe Generale and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, June 12th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €44.09 ($51.87) price objective on shares of Societe Generale and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Societe Generale presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €44.67 ($52.56).

GLE stock opened at €45.19 ($53.16) on Thursday. Societe Generale has a 52 week low of €41.88 ($49.27) and a 52 week high of €52.26 ($61.48).

Société Générale Société anonyme provides financial services in Europe and internationally. It operates through three segments: French Retail Banking, International Retail Banking & Financial Services, and Global Banking and Investor Solutions. The company offers retail banking services to individual customers, professionals, and corporate and non-profit clients under the Societe Generale, Crédit du Nord, and Boursorama brands; and international retail banking and consumer credit services to individual and corporate customers in Europe, Russia, the Mediterranean Basin, and Sub-Saharan Africa.

