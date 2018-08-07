SnowGem Trading 38.6% Lower Over Last 7 Days (XSG)

SnowGem (CURRENCY:XSG) traded 3.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 6th. One SnowGem coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0937 or 0.00001352 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox and Stocks.Exchange. During the last seven days, SnowGem has traded down 38.6% against the US dollar. SnowGem has a market cap of $598,945.00 and $31,170.00 worth of SnowGem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,952.85 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $406.66 or 0.05865157 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $691.57 or 0.09974415 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $73.66 or 0.01062402 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $115.05 or 0.01659317 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.68 or 0.00255045 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $183.28 or 0.02643361 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.68 or 0.00384854 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000033 BTC.

DigiByte (DGB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0324 or 0.00000467 BTC.

SnowGem Profile

SnowGem (XSG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 22nd, 2017. SnowGem’s total supply is 84,096,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,389,849 coins. SnowGem’s official Twitter account is @snowgemofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for SnowGem is snowgem.org. The Reddit community for SnowGem is /r/SnowGem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling SnowGem

SnowGem can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange and Mercatox. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SnowGem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SnowGem should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SnowGem using one of the exchanges listed above.

