Smith & Nephew’s (SNN) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity restated their buy rating on shares of Smith & Nephew (NYSE:SNN) in a research report released on Monday. Canaccord Genuity currently has a $42.00 price objective on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

“We maintain our BUY rating following marketing meetings with management. We recently hosted a day of investor meetings with Smith & Nephew’s new CEO Cowdy, EVP Business Development and Corporate Affairs, and Andrew Swift, Head of IR, and came away incrementally more confident in SNN’s ability to deliver top-line growth ultimately supporting share momentum through H2/18 and beyond. Unsurprisingly, investor interest was focused on Mr. Nawana’s vision for the company and plans to unlock shareholder value with a renewed focus on execution and top-line growth. Specifically, a strategy of driving above market growth via a focus on key/differentiated products and a customer-centric shift in company culture and organizational structure, which ultimately should drive long-term margin expansion.”,” Canaccord Genuity’s analyst wrote.

SNN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Smith & Nephew from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 11th. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Smith & Nephew from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Smith & Nephew from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $42.00.

Smith & Nephew stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $35.90. 11,607 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 402,455. Smith & Nephew has a 52 week low of $33.79 and a 52 week high of $40.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.92, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SNN. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Smith & Nephew by 154.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 40,160 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after buying an additional 24,383 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Smith & Nephew by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 26,086 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $913,000 after buying an additional 4,874 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Smith & Nephew by 1.5% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 390,356 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $14,893,000 after buying an additional 5,951 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Smith & Nephew by 4.5% in the first quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 43,361 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Global Investments bought a new stake in shares of Smith & Nephew in the first quarter worth $798,000. 8.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Smith & Nephew

Smith & Nephew plc designs, develops, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers sports medicine joint repair products for surgeons, including an array of instruments, technologies, and implants necessary to perform minimally invasive surgery of the joints, such as the repair of soft tissue injuries and degenerative conditions of the knee, hip, and shoulder.

