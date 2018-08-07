Smith & Nephew plc (SN) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Smith & Nephew plc (LON:SN) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 1,405.78 ($18.47).

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SN shares. Numis Securities lifted their price target on Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,350 ($17.74) to GBX 1,480 ($19.45) and gave the stock an “add” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 1,290 ($16.95) price target on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,515 ($19.91) price target on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th.

Shares of Smith & Nephew traded up GBX 18 ($0.24), hitting GBX 1,356.50 ($17.82), during trading hours on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. 2,163,353 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,250,000. Smith & Nephew has a twelve month low of GBX 1,173 ($15.41) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,442 ($18.95).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 4th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 4th. This represents a yield of 0.77%.

In other Smith & Nephew news, insider Graham Baker purchased 19 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,331 ($17.49) per share, with a total value of £252.89 ($332.27). Also, insider Roland Diggelmann purchased 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,295 ($17.01) per share, for a total transaction of £58,275 ($76,566.81).

Smith & Nephew Company Profile

Smith & Nephew plc designs, develops, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers sports medicine joint repair products for surgeons, including an array of instruments, technologies, and implants necessary to perform minimally invasive surgery of the joints, such as the repair of soft tissue injuries and degenerative conditions of the knee, hip, and shoulder.

