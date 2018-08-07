Smith Asset Management Group LP Invests $472,000 in Brinker International, Inc. (EAT) Stock

Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new stake in shares of Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 9,920 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $472,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EAT. LifePlan Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Brinker International in the second quarter worth $112,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in shares of Brinker International by 1,000.0% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,300 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Brinker International by 512.3% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,545 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,966 shares in the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brinker International in the first quarter worth $153,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Brinker International in the first quarter worth $216,000.

Get Brinker International alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brinker International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective (up from $52.00) on shares of Brinker International in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “$49.71” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.23.

In related news, SVP David Roy Doyle sold 3,615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.86, for a total transaction of $180,243.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Kelli Valade sold 4,224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.59, for a total transaction of $209,468.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.91% of the company’s stock.

Brinker International opened at $44.32 on Friday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.13. Brinker International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.50 and a fifty-two week high of $54.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -2.24, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.27.

Brinker International Profile

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, operates, and franchises casual dining restaurants worldwide. As of June 28, 2017, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,674 restaurants comprising 1,622 restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar brand name; and 52 restaurants under the Maggiano's Little Italy brand name.

Recommended Story: Market Capitalization

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Brinker International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brinker International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.