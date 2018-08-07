SLM Corp (SLM) Position Reduced by Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD

Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD lessened its stake in SLM Corp (NASDAQ:SLM) by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 228,571 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 140,817 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD owned 0.05% of SLM worth $2,617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SLM. ValueAct Holdings L.P. purchased a new position in SLM in the 1st quarter worth about $82,954,000. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in SLM by 13,086.3% in the 1st quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 5,274,500 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $59,127,000 after buying an additional 5,234,500 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SLM in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,040,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in SLM in the 1st quarter worth about $20,178,000. Finally, Selz Capital LLC purchased a new position in SLM in the 2nd quarter worth about $15,458,000. 99.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Steven Mcgarry sold 95,584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.88, for a total value of $1,135,537.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Nicolas Jafarieh sold 8,911 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.68, for a total transaction of $104,080.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SLM. ValuEngine cut shares of SLM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer set a $16.00 target price on shares of SLM and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SLM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 16th. Stephens began coverage on shares of SLM in a report on Monday, July 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $14.00 target price on shares of SLM and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. SLM has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.52.

Shares of SLM stock opened at $11.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. SLM Corp has a 1 year low of $9.65 and a 1 year high of $12.46. The stock has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.17.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The credit services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. SLM had a net margin of 21.69% and a return on equity of 18.48%. The business had revenue of $340.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $333.28 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts forecast that SLM Corp will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SLM Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a saving, planning, and paying for college company in the United States. The company originates and services private education loans to students and their families. Its loan portfolio also includes federal family education loan program, personal, and other loans.

