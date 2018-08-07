Skyworks Solutions (SWKS) PT Lowered to $80.00

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $87.00 to $80.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

SWKS has been the topic of several other reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Skyworks Solutions from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of Skyworks Solutions from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, May 18th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a hold rating and issued a $105.00 price target (up from $100.00) on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $115.26.

Shares of SWKS stock traded up $0.84 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $95.93. 32,829 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,953,757. Skyworks Solutions has a 12-month low of $86.13 and a 12-month high of $117.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.90, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.56.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.04. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 23.78% and a return on equity of 30.31%. The firm had revenue of $894.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $889.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.57 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 7th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This is an increase from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 6th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.40%.

In related news, Director Christine King sold 2,401 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.67, for a total transaction of $234,505.67. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,458,017.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David J. Aldrich sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.92, for a total value of $959,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 152,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,604,011.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bangor Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the second quarter worth $899,000. Cim LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 12.1% during the second quarter. Cim LLC now owns 4,710 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the period. Regent Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 24.0% during the second quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 16,455 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,590,000 after purchasing an additional 3,180 shares during the period. Suntrust Banks Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 17.8% during the first quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 22,219 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,227,000 after purchasing an additional 3,360 shares during the period. Finally, Elk Creek Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 17.1% during the first quarter. Elk Creek Partners LLC now owns 5,850 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the period. 81.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase shifters, phase locked loops, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

