Skyworks Solutions Inc (SWKS) Stake Decreased by Pitcairn Co.

Pitcairn Co. lowered its holdings in Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,244 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 680 shares during the quarter. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $1,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 23.1% in the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 14,003 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,353,000 after purchasing an additional 2,631 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 0.5% in the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 182,448 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $17,633,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 21.6% in the second quarter. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc now owns 9,000 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $870,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 71.9% in the second quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 7,699 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $744,000 after purchasing an additional 3,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 31.4% in the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 7,001 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.71% of the company’s stock.

SWKS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price target (down previously from $125.00) on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Charter Equity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. Longbow Research initiated coverage on Skyworks Solutions in a report on Wednesday, May 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on Skyworks Solutions in a report on Friday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $114.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.26.

NASDAQ:SWKS opened at $95.09 on Tuesday. Skyworks Solutions Inc has a 52-week low of $86.13 and a 52-week high of $117.65. The stock has a market cap of $17.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.56.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.04. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 30.31% and a net margin of 23.78%. The business had revenue of $894.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $889.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.57 earnings per share. Skyworks Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions Inc will post 6.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 6th. This is a positive change from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 21.40%.

In other news, Director Christine King sold 2,401 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.67, for a total value of $234,505.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,458,017.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David J. Aldrich sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.92, for a total value of $959,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 152,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,604,011.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase shifters, phase locked loops, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

