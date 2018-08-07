SkyWest (SKYW) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Sell”

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

SKYW has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut SkyWest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 11th. Cowen upped their target price on SkyWest from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. ValuEngine cut SkyWest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. Finally, Imperial Capital upped their target price on SkyWest from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “inline” rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.60.

Shares of SkyWest opened at $59.55 on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The company has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.36 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.00. SkyWest has a 12-month low of $31.75 and a 12-month high of $62.45.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $805.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $795.19 million. SkyWest had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 14.73%. The company’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that SkyWest will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Wade J. Steel sold 17,731 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.89, for a total value of $1,061,909.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Terry Vais sold 8,241 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total value of $494,542.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,571 shares of company stock valued at $3,270,802 over the last three months. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of SkyWest by 307.7% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 15,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $825,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of SkyWest by 1.6% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 126,090 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,544,000 after acquiring an additional 2,012 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in shares of SkyWest in the second quarter valued at approximately $571,000. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of SkyWest by 12.5% in the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 11,888 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $617,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of SkyWest by 333.3% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 77,209 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,007,000 after acquiring an additional 59,389 shares during the period. 89.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

