Skyline (SKY) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Skyline (NYSEAMERICAN:SKY) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 8th.

Shares of Skyline traded up $0.95, hitting $25.19, during trading on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,872. Skyline has a fifty-two week low of $6.89 and a fifty-two week high of $35.65.

Get Skyline alerts:

Separately, Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Skyline in a research note on Thursday, May 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock.

Skyline Corporation designs, produces, and markets manufactured housing, modular housing, and park models to independent dealers and manufactured housing communities in the United States and Canada. The company's manufactured housing models include two to four bedrooms, kitchen, dining area, living room, one or two bathrooms, kitchen appliances, and central heating and cooling products, as well as exterior dormers and windows, interior or exterior accent columns, fireplaces, and whirlpool tubs.

Featured Article: Penny Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Skyline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.