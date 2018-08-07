SiteOne Landscape Supply (SITE) Price Target Raised to $75.00

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) had its price target hoisted by Barclays from $67.00 to $75.00 in a research note released on Wednesday. The firm currently has a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

SITE has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $105.00 price target on SiteOne Landscape Supply and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered SiteOne Landscape Supply from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. ValuEngine upgraded SiteOne Landscape Supply from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, June 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered SiteOne Landscape Supply from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $79.29.

NYSE:SITE opened at $89.86 on Wednesday. SiteOne Landscape Supply has a fifty-two week low of $48.19 and a fifty-two week high of $95.49. The firm has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.63 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 2.69.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.07). SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 3.39% and a return on equity of 28.71%. The company had revenue of $687.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $689.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts forecast that SiteOne Landscape Supply will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

In other SiteOne Landscape Supply news, CEO Doug Black sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.66, for a total value of $1,051,920.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 403,228 shares in the company, valued at $35,346,966.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP L Briley Brisendine, Jr. sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.32, for a total value of $141,312.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,270,530.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 97,350 shares of company stock worth $8,281,315. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 459.8% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 154,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,907,000 after purchasing an additional 126,952 shares during the period. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply during the fourth quarter valued at $294,000. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 29.2% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 18,610 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after buying an additional 4,206 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 3.6% during the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 186,469 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,366,000 after buying an additional 6,508 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 270.4% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 63,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,877,000 after buying an additional 46,215 shares during the period.

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides irrigation supplies; fertilizer and control products, such as herbicides; landscape accessories; nursery goods outdoor lighting; and ice melt products, as well as hardscapes, including pavers, natural stones, and blocks; turf protection products; grass seed; and turf care equipment and golf course maintenance supplies, as well as value-added consultative services to its customers.

