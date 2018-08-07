SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc (SITE) Shares Bought by Wasatch Advisors Inc.

Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc (NYSE:SITE) by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,406,023 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 124,976 shares during the quarter. SiteOne Landscape Supply makes up approximately 1.4% of Wasatch Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Wasatch Advisors Inc. owned approximately 3.50% of SiteOne Landscape Supply worth $118,064,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SITE. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 83.5% during the second quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 32,665 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,743,000 after acquiring an additional 14,865 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in SiteOne Landscape Supply during the second quarter worth about $515,000. Fiera Capital Corp bought a new position in SiteOne Landscape Supply during the second quarter worth about $1,092,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in SiteOne Landscape Supply during the second quarter worth about $71,949,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 32.4% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 100,771 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,462,000 after acquiring an additional 24,653 shares during the period.

In other news, CEO Doug Black sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.99, for a total value of $1,103,880.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 403,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,092,943.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Pascal Convers sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.73, for a total transaction of $2,421,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 97,350 shares of company stock worth $8,281,315. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

SiteOne Landscape Supply traded up $1.05, hitting $90.91, during mid-day trading on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The stock had a trading volume of 3,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 381,984. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc has a 52 week low of $48.19 and a 52 week high of $95.49. The firm has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.26 and a beta of 1.40.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.07). SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 3.39% and a return on equity of 28.71%. The firm had revenue of $687.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $689.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. SiteOne Landscape Supply’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts predict that SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SITE shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 2nd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply to $110.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.29.

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides irrigation supplies; fertilizer and control products, such as herbicides; landscape accessories; nursery goods outdoor lighting; and ice melt products, as well as hardscapes, including pavers, natural stones, and blocks; turf protection products; grass seed; and turf care equipment and golf course maintenance supplies, as well as value-added consultative services to its customers.

