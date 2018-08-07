Silvercrest Asset Management Group (SAMG) Rating Reiterated by Sandler O’Neill

Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Sandler O’Neill in a research note issued on Friday. They currently have a $20.00 price objective on the asset manager’s stock. Sandler O’Neill’s target price indicates a potential upside of 18.34% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group opened at $16.90 on Friday, according to Marketbeat.com. The stock has a market capitalization of $224.42 million, a P/E ratio of 15.31 and a beta of 1.01. Silvercrest Asset Management Group has a one year low of $11.85 and a one year high of $18.26.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The asset manager reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31. The firm had revenue of $24.58 million during the quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group had a return on equity of 18.35% and a net margin of 6.61%.

In related news, Director Al Messina sold 2,599 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.60, for a total value of $40,544.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 200,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,131,044.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders sold 13,103 shares of company stock valued at $203,837 in the last three months. 10.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 388,816 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,910,000 after buying an additional 44,495 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 189,600 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,882,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 175,800 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,822,000 after purchasing an additional 27,287 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 99.6% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 36,782 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 18,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 36,210 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 4,098 shares during the last quarter. 48.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Silvercrest Asset Management Group

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc, a wealth management firm, provides financial advisory and related family office services in the United States. The company serves ultra-high net worth individuals and families, as well as their trusts; endowments; foundations; and other institutional investors.

