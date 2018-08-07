Silicon Valley Capital Partners Takes Position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (HPE)

Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 11,545 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,000. Hewlett Packard Enterprise accounts for 0.1% of Silicon Valley Capital Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HPE. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.6% during the second quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 761,962 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,132,000 after buying an additional 19,182 shares during the period. Aviva PLC increased its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 74.3% during the second quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 1,398,244 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,428,000 after buying an additional 595,950 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 18.7% during the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 331,160 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,840,000 after buying an additional 52,287 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 16,531.4% during the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 8,482 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 8,431 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 13.6% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,457,787 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,738,000 after buying an additional 655,260 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HPE shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Oppenheimer set a $20.00 price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Maxim Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.05.

Shares of NYSE HPE opened at $15.98 on Friday. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co has a 12 month low of $12.81 and a 12 month high of $19.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $23.54 billion, a PE ratio of 16.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.75.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 22nd. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 8.25% and a net margin of 9.36%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 12th will be paid a $0.1125 dividend. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 11th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.88%.

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, Director Margaret C. Whitman sold 674,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.48, for a total value of $11,781,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,169,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,927,404.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Kirt P. Karros sold 27,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.47, for a total value of $484,268.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $740,186.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,576,070 shares of company stock valued at $105,025,035. 1.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company operates as a technology company. The company operates through four segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides industry standard servers, as well as mission-critical servers to address the full array of its customers' computing needs; converged storage solutions, including all-flash arrays and hybrid storage solutions; and traditional storage solutions comprising tape, storage networking, and legacy external disk products.

