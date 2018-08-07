Silence Therapeutics (SLN) Earns Buy Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Silence Therapeutics (LON:SLN) in a research note released on Wednesday.

Shares of SLN opened at GBX 114.75 ($1.51) on Wednesday. Silence Therapeutics has a one year low of GBX 71.88 ($0.94) and a one year high of GBX 254.75 ($3.35).

About Silence Therapeutics

Silence Therapeutics plc focuses on the discovery, development, and delivery of novel RNA therapeutics. The company designs short interfering RNA (siRNA) molecules that trigger the RNAi pathway and mediate the degradation of specific target messenger RNAs. It is developing various candidates for the treatment of cancer, iron overload disorders, cardiovascular disease, alcohol use disorder, and other metabolic diseases.

