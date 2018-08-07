Silence Therapeutics (SLN) Earns Buy Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Silence Therapeutics (LON:SLN) in a research note released on Wednesday.
Shares of SLN opened at GBX 114.75 ($1.51) on Wednesday. Silence Therapeutics has a one year low of GBX 71.88 ($0.94) and a one year high of GBX 254.75 ($3.35).
About Silence Therapeutics
See Also: Do closed-end mutual funds pay dividends?
Receive News & Ratings for Silence Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silence Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.