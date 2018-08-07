Sigma Planning Corp Purchases 2,612 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (SCZ)

Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 64,142 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,612 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 278.5% in the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 1,384 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 77.3% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 2,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 960 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $207,000.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:SCZ opened at $62.86 on Monday. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $58.95 and a fifty-two week high of $69.19.

Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. is a Canada-based company engaged in the operation, exploration and commercial exploitation of mining concessions in Mexico, with a primary focus on silver, but also, including gold, lead and zinc. The Company is focused on its producing property, the Rosario Mine. In addition, the Company is also exploring three other mineral properties, being the San Felipe Project, which is an advanced-stage project; the Gavilanes Project, which is an exploration project, and the El Gachi Property, which is an early-stage exploration project.

Recommended Story: Should you buy a closed-end mutual fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.