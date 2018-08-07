Sigma Planning Corp Boosts Position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (IWO)

Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) by 16.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,566 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $2,299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $104,000. Country Trust Bank purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $134,000. Smart Portfolios LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $154,000. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 152.0% in the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 829 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1,270.1% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 918 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 851 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF opened at $210.19 on Tuesday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $162.12 and a 12-month high of $214.74.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 5th were issued a $0.3152 dividend. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 3rd.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

