Sierra Wireless, Inc. to Post Q4 2018 Earnings of $0.31 Per Share, First Analysis Forecasts (SWIR)

Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) – Stock analysts at First Analysis issued their Q4 2018 earnings estimates for Sierra Wireless in a report issued on Thursday, August 2nd. First Analysis analyst H. Smith anticipates that the communications equipment provider will post earnings per share of $0.31 for the quarter.

Get Sierra Wireless alerts:

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $201.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.17 million. Sierra Wireless had a positive return on equity of 1.74% and a negative net margin of 2.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on SWIR. ValuEngine upgraded Sierra Wireless from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. BidaskClub downgraded Sierra Wireless from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Sierra Wireless from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 30th. CIBC upgraded Sierra Wireless from a “sector underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Roth Capital set a $23.00 price objective on Sierra Wireless and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.60.

SWIR stock opened at $19.45 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $696.63 million, a P/E ratio of 33.53, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 2.89. Sierra Wireless has a 1-year low of $15.10 and a 1-year high of $26.10.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Sierra Wireless by 27.9% in the second quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 709,440 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $15,899,000 after purchasing an additional 154,700 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Sierra Wireless by 231,091.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,486 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 55,462 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Sierra Wireless by 35.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 432,700 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $8,849,000 after purchasing an additional 114,416 shares in the last quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. raised its holdings in Sierra Wireless by 92.5% in the first quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 31,570 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 15,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthTrust Axiom LLC raised its holdings in Sierra Wireless by 28.2% in the first quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 13,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 2,860 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.35% of the company’s stock.

Sierra Wireless Company Profile

Sierra Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in building the Internet of Things (IoT) with intelligent wireless solutions in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in three segments: Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Cloud and Connectivity Services.

See Also: Book Value Of Equity Per Share – BVPS Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Sierra Wireless Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sierra Wireless and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.