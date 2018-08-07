Sientra Inc (SIEN) Receives $18.20 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Sientra Inc (NASDAQ:SIEN) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.20.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SIEN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sientra from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Sientra from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 21st. Maxim Group increased their target price on shares of Sientra from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Sientra in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Sientra from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st.

Get Sientra alerts:

Shares of SIEN stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.11. 6,361 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 363,230. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. Sientra has a 52-week low of $8.79 and a 52-week high of $21.91. The firm has a market cap of $585.36 million, a P/E ratio of -7.49 and a beta of -0.92.

Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by ($0.15). Sientra had a negative return on equity of 181.25% and a negative net margin of 164.72%. The firm had revenue of $14.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 95.2% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts anticipate that Sientra will post -2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SIEN. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Sientra by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 758,512 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $10,664,000 after buying an additional 35,429 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Sientra by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 33,499 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 6,669 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in Sientra in the 4th quarter valued at about $391,000. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in Sientra by 120.1% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 32,382 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 17,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Sientra in the 1st quarter valued at about $258,000. 60.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sientra Company Profile

Sientra, Inc, a medical aesthetics company, develops and sells medical aesthetics products to plastic surgeons in the United States. It operates through two segments, Breast Products and miraDry. The company offers silicone gel breast implants for use in breast augmentation and breast reconstruction procedures; breast tissue expanders; and scar management products under the Sientra, AlloX2, Dermaspan, Softspan, and BIOCORNEUM brand names.

Recommended Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for Sientra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sientra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.