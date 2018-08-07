Sienna Senior Living (SIA) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.34 per share for the quarter.

Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.28 by C($0.26). The company had revenue of C$145.36 million during the quarter. Sienna Senior Living had a return on equity of 4.79% and a net margin of 2.87%.

Get Sienna Senior Living alerts:

TSE SIA opened at C$16.68 on Monday. Sienna Senior Living has a fifty-two week low of C$16.07 and a fifty-two week high of C$18.90.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 31st will be issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.40%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 30th.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SIA shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Sienna Senior Living from C$20.00 to C$18.75 in a research note on Thursday, May 24th. CIBC reduced their target price on Sienna Senior Living from C$19.50 to C$19.00 in a research note on Monday, May 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$18.75 target price on shares of Sienna Senior Living in a research note on Tuesday, July 3rd.

Sienna Senior Living Company Profile

Sienna Senior Living Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides senior housing and long-term care (LTC) services in Canada. It operates through LTC, Retirement, and Baltic segments. The company offers a range of seniors' living options, including independent and assisted living, long-term care, and specialized programs and services, as well as provides management services.

Further Reading: Market Capitalization and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Sienna Senior Living Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sienna Senior Living and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.