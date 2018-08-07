Siemens (SIE) Given a €140.00 Price Target at Cfra

Cfra set a €140.00 ($164.71) price target on Siemens (FRA:SIE) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on SIE. Kepler Capital Markets set a €135.00 ($158.82) price objective on Siemens and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Societe Generale set a €140.00 ($164.71) price objective on Siemens and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group set a €138.00 ($162.35) price objective on Siemens and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 6th. Commerzbank set a €130.00 ($152.94) price objective on Siemens and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup set a €133.00 ($156.47) target price on Siemens and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €130.60 ($153.65).

Get Siemens alerts:

SIE opened at €112.14 ($131.93) on Thursday. Siemens has a one year low of €101.40 ($119.29) and a one year high of €133.39 ($156.93).

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Power and Gas segment offers gas and steam turbines, generators for gas or steam power plants, compressor trains, integrated power plant solutions, and instrumentation and control systems for power generation, and oil and gas production and transportation.

Further Reading: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Receive News & Ratings for Siemens Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siemens and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.