Sibanye Gold (SBGL) Getting Somewhat Positive Media Coverage, Analysis Finds

Media stories about Sibanye Gold (NYSE:SBGL) have trended somewhat positive recently, Accern reports. The research firm ranks the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Sibanye Gold earned a news impact score of 0.08 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media stories about the basic materials company an impact score of 45.917948322477 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

These are some of the media stories that may have effected Accern Sentiment’s scoring:

Get Sibanye Gold alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on SBGL shares. ValuEngine cut Sibanye Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 2nd. Citigroup cut Sibanye Gold from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Sibanye Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Sibanye Gold has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.25.

Shares of SBGL traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.63. The company had a trading volume of 53,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,879,864. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Sibanye Gold has a 52 week low of $2.07 and a 52 week high of $6.89. The stock has a market cap of $652.89 million, a P/E ratio of -65.75 and a beta of -0.12.

Sibanye Gold Company Profile

Sibanye Gold Limited operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, Zimbabwe, and the United States. The company operates through PGM; and Gold and Uranium divisions. It owns and operates gold, and platinum group metals (PGM), including platinum, palladium, and rhodium operations and projects, as well as produces by-products, such as iridium, ruthenium, nickel, copper, and chrome.

Featured Article: What are CEFs?



Receive News & Ratings for Sibanye Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sibanye Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.