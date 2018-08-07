Shotspotter (SSTI) Given a $50.00 Price Target at Imperial Capital

Imperial Capital set a $50.00 target price on Shotspotter (NASDAQ:SSTI) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Roth Capital upped their price target on Shotspotter to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. BidaskClub lowered Shotspotter from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Shotspotter in a research note on Thursday, June 7th. They set an outperform rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Lake Street Capital began coverage on Shotspotter in a research note on Tuesday, May 29th. They set a buy rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Shotspotter from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $41.14.

NASDAQ SSTI traded up $1.86 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $45.95. 3,388 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 160,275. Shotspotter has a 12-month low of $10.51 and a 12-month high of $48.55. The company has a market capitalization of $462.35 million, a PE ratio of -79.25 and a beta of -1.66.

Shotspotter (NASDAQ:SSTI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $8.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.01 million. Shotspotter had a negative return on equity of 38.30% and a negative net margin of 19.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.16) earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that Shotspotter will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SSTI. Moreno Evelyn V purchased a new position in Shotspotter in the second quarter valued at about $220,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in Shotspotter in the second quarter valued at about $237,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Shotspotter by 65.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 7,222 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in Shotspotter in the first quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Barclays PLC purchased a new position in Shotspotter in the first quarter valued at about $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.16% of the company’s stock.

ShotSpotter, Inc provides software-as-a-service based gunshot detection solutions for law enforcement officials and security personnel in the United States, South Africa, and internationally. The company's solutions include ShotSpotter Flex, an outdoor public safety solution for cities and municipalities to identify, locate, and deter gun violence by incorporating a real-time gunshot detection system into their policing systems; and SST SecureCampus that helps the law enforcement and security personnel serving universities, colleges, and other educational institutions to mitigate risk and enhance security by notifying authorities and first responders of an active-shooter.

