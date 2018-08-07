Shiloh Industries (SHLO) Receiving Somewhat Positive Media Coverage, Study Shows

Headlines about Shiloh Industries (NASDAQ:SHLO) have trended somewhat positive on Tuesday, according to Accern. The research firm identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Shiloh Industries earned a media sentiment score of 0.06 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news coverage about the basic materials company an impact score of 44.7427241121823 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SHLO. ValuEngine cut Shiloh Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Shiloh Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th.

Shares of Shiloh Industries traded up $0.10, hitting $8.77, during mid-day trading on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. 995 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,360. The stock has a market cap of $202.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.55 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Shiloh Industries has a 12-month low of $6.45 and a 12-month high of $10.98.

Shiloh Industries (NASDAQ:SHLO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $297.34 million for the quarter. Shiloh Industries had a net margin of 0.56% and a return on equity of 6.94%. equities research analysts expect that Shiloh Industries will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

About Shiloh Industries

Shiloh Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides lightweighting, noise, and vibration solutions to automotive, commercial vehicle, and other industrial markets worldwide. The company produces body systems components, including shock towers, instrument panel/cross car beams, torque boxes, tunnel supports, seat supports, seat back frames, hinge pillars, lift gates, door inners, roof supports/roof panels, dashpanels, body sides, and B and C pillars; and chassis systems components, such as cross members, frame rails, axle carriers, bearing caps, axle covers and housings, clutch housings, PTU covers, axle tubes, rack and pinion housings, steering column housings, knuckles, links, wheel hubs, calipers, master cylinders, steering pumps, brake components, wheel blanks, and flanges.

