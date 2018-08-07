Shenandoah Telecommunications (SHEN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, August 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter.

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $151.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.69 million. Shenandoah Telecommunications had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 4.56%. On average, analysts expect Shenandoah Telecommunications to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shenandoah Telecommunications opened at $33.35 on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.27 and a beta of 0.50. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a fifty-two week low of $29.92 and a fifty-two week high of $41.80.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SHEN. BidaskClub cut shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. ValuEngine cut shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. BWS Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications in a research report on Wednesday, April 11th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Shenandoah Telecommunications has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

In other news, VP Richard A. Baughman sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.65, for a total value of $195,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 42,624 shares in the company, valued at $1,391,673.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 6.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated and unregulated telecommunications services to customers and other telecommunications providers in central and western Virginia, south-central Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Maryland, North Carolina, Kentucky, Tennessee, and Ohio.

