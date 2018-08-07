Sharps Compliance Corp. (SMED) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.03 Per Share

Analysts expect Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED) to announce earnings of $0.03 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Sharps Compliance’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.01 to $0.06. Sharps Compliance reported earnings per share of $0.04 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Sharps Compliance will report full year earnings of $0.02 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.02) to $0.08. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.07 to $0.19. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Sharps Compliance.

Get Sharps Compliance alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut Sharps Compliance from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sharps Compliance from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut Sharps Compliance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Monday, April 30th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Sharps Compliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.50.

Shares of Sharps Compliance traded down $0.06, hitting $3.56, on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. 1,538 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 85,726. The stock has a market cap of $58.14 million, a P/E ratio of -89.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.53. Sharps Compliance has a 1-year low of $3.46 and a 1-year high of $5.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.70.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Sharps Compliance by 1,194.7% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 28,484 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 26,284 shares during the period. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sharps Compliance by 557.2% in the 1st quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 48,894 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 41,454 shares during the period. Marathon Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Sharps Compliance in the 1st quarter valued at about $249,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new stake in shares of Sharps Compliance in the 1st quarter valued at about $376,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of Sharps Compliance in the 4th quarter valued at about $583,000. 23.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sharps Compliance Company Profile

Sharps Compliance Corp. provides medical, pharmaceutical, and hazardous waste management services in the United States. It offers Sharps Recovery System for the containment, transportation, treatment, and tracking of medical waste and used healthcare materials generated outside the hospital and health care facility settings; TakeAway Medication Recovery System, a solution that facilitates the proper disposal of unused medications; MedSafe, a solution for the safe collection, transportation, and proper disposal of unwanted and expired prescription medications; and ComplianceTRAC, a Web-based compliance and training program.

Further Reading: Earnings Per Share (EPS) Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sharps Compliance (SMED)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sharps Compliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sharps Compliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.