SGL Carbon (SGL) PT Set at €14.00 by Baader Bank

SGL Carbon (ETR:SGL) received a €14.00 ($16.28) target price from research analysts at Baader Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Baader Bank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 31.46% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €10.00 ($11.63) price target on SGL Carbon and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Societe Generale set a €13.50 ($15.70) price target on SGL Carbon and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €14.10 ($16.40) price target on SGL Carbon and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Commerzbank set a €9.00 ($10.47) price target on SGL Carbon and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €13.50 ($15.70) price target on SGL Carbon and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €12.21 ($14.20).

ETR SGL traded up €0.78 ($0.91) on Tuesday, hitting €10.65 ($12.38). 801,078 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 248,478. SGL Carbon has a 52-week low of €8.09 ($9.41) and a 52-week high of €14.70 ($17.09).

SGL Carbon SE manufactures and sells carbon and graphite products in Europe, Asia, Africa, Australia, and Latin and North America. The company operates in two business units, Composites-Fibers & Materials; and Graphite Materials & Systems. It provides process solutions for chemical and related industries; and equipment solutions, such as heat exchangers, quenchers, pumps, rupture disks, piping products, expansion joints/bellows, dip and intel pipes, liners and lining services, and other components, as well as columns, reactors, and vessels.

