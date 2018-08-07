SGL Carbon (SGL) PT Set at €14.00 by Baader Bank

SGL Carbon (ETR:SGL) received a €14.00 ($16.28) target price from research analysts at Baader Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Baader Bank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 31.46% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €10.00 ($11.63) price target on SGL Carbon and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Societe Generale set a €13.50 ($15.70) price target on SGL Carbon and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €14.10 ($16.40) price target on SGL Carbon and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Commerzbank set a €9.00 ($10.47) price target on SGL Carbon and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €13.50 ($15.70) price target on SGL Carbon and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €12.21 ($14.20).

ETR SGL traded up €0.78 ($0.91) on Tuesday, hitting €10.65 ($12.38). 801,078 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 248,478. SGL Carbon has a 52-week low of €8.09 ($9.41) and a 52-week high of €14.70 ($17.09).

About SGL Carbon

SGL Carbon SE manufactures and sells carbon and graphite products in Europe, Asia, Africa, Australia, and Latin and North America. The company operates in two business units, Composites-Fibers & Materials; and Graphite Materials & Systems. It provides process solutions for chemical and related industries; and equipment solutions, such as heat exchangers, quenchers, pumps, rupture disks, piping products, expansion joints/bellows, dip and intel pipes, liners and lining services, and other components, as well as columns, reactors, and vessels.

