Severn Bancorp (SVBI) Earning Positive Press Coverage, Analysis Finds

News headlines about Severn Bancorp (NASDAQ:SVBI) have been trending positive recently, Accern Sentiment reports. Accern ranks the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Severn Bancorp earned a coverage optimism score of 0.39 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news headlines about the bank an impact score of 46.9899370535031 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

NASDAQ SVBI traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,144. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.12 million, a P/E ratio of 16.86 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Severn Bancorp has a one year low of $6.70 and a one year high of $8.80.

Get Severn Bancorp alerts:

Severn Bancorp (NASDAQ:SVBI) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.12 million for the quarter. Severn Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.07% and a net margin of 11.00%.

Severn Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Severn Savings Bank, FSB that provides a range of personal and commercial banking products and services in Maryland, Delaware, and Virginia. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Article: How to Use the New Google Finance Tool

Receive News & Ratings for Severn Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Severn Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.