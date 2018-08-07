Seres Therapeutics (MCRB) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Seres Therapeutics, Inc. offers microbiome therapeutics platform. It is focused on developing Ecobiotic microbiome therapeutics that treats dysbiosis in the colonic microbiome. Seres Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Seres Therapeutics from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Seres Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Seres Therapeutics presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.25.

Shares of Seres Therapeutics opened at $7.55 on Wednesday, according to Marketbeat . Seres Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $6.65 and a 12 month high of $17.42. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.01. Seres Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 264.31% and a negative return on equity of 175.88%. The company had revenue of $4.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.22 million. equities research analysts forecast that Seres Therapeutics will post -2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP John G. Aunins sold 14,279 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.10, for a total value of $115,659.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 160,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,303,508.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Roger Pomerantz sold 40,057 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.36, for a total transaction of $374,933.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 297,812 shares in the company, valued at $2,787,520.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 191,281 shares of company stock worth $1,738,310 over the last quarter. 37.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Seres Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $117,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC grew its stake in Seres Therapeutics by 141.3% in the 1st quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC now owns 45,952 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 26,909 shares during the last quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Seres Therapeutics by 56.8% in the 1st quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 79,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $583,000 after buying an additional 28,800 shares during the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA grew its stake in Seres Therapeutics by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 1,766,681 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,968,000 after buying an additional 270,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Seres Therapeutics by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 54,359 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 9,448 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.54% of the company’s stock.

Seres Therapeutics, Inc, a microbiome therapeutics platform company, engages in developing biological drugs designed to restore health by repairing the function of a dysbiotic microbiome. Its lead product candidate is SER-109, a bacterial spore ecology, which is in Phase III clinical study to treat multiply recurrent Clostridium difficile infection (CDI).

