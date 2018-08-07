Sensata Technologies (ST) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage currently has a $61.00 price target on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 11.93% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Sensata Technologies B.V., through its subsidiaries, is a supplier of sensing, electrical protection, control and power management solutions. The Company produces a range of sensors and controls for mission critical applications, such as thermal circuit breakers in aircraft, pressure sensors in automotive systems, and bimetal current and temperature control devices in electric motors. Sensata’s products include pressure sensors, force sensors, position sensors, motor protectors, and thermal and magnetic-hydraulic circuit breakers and switches. It develops solutions for specific customer requirements or applications across automotive, appliance, aircraft, industrial, military, heavy vehicle, heating, air-conditioning, data, telecommunications, recreational vehicle and marine applications. Sensata Technologies B.V. is based in Almelo, the Netherlands. “

ST has been the topic of several other research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Sensata Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 20th. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of Sensata Technologies in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Sensata Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.85.

Shares of NYSE:ST opened at $54.50 on Friday. Sensata Technologies has a 52 week low of $43.14 and a 52 week high of $57.40. The company has a market capitalization of $9.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.65, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.93. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 13.09% and a return on equity of 25.09%. The company had revenue of $914.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $906.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. Sensata Technologies’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts predict that Sensata Technologies will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey J. Cote sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven Beringhause sold 20,253 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.81, for a total transaction of $1,110,066.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,903 shares of company stock valued at $1,558,371 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 5.0% in the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 23,010 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Markel Corp bought a new position in shares of Sensata Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $7,993,000. Barings LLC bought a new position in shares of Sensata Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sensata Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado bought a new position in shares of Sensata Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,545,000.

