Sensata Technologies Holding PLC (ST) EVP Steven Beringhause Sells 26,047 Shares

Sensata Technologies Holding PLC (NYSE:ST) EVP Steven Beringhause sold 26,047 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.84, for a total transaction of $1,428,417.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Steven Beringhause also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Sensata Technologies alerts:

On Wednesday, August 1st, Steven Beringhause sold 20,253 shares of Sensata Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.81, for a total transaction of $1,110,066.93.

Shares of Sensata Technologies traded up $0.90, reaching $55.82, on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. 906,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 934,967. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $9.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.48, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.57. Sensata Technologies Holding PLC has a twelve month low of $43.14 and a twelve month high of $57.40.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 13.09% and a return on equity of 25.09%. The firm had revenue of $914.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $906.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. Sensata Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts forecast that Sensata Technologies Holding PLC will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 9.1% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,193,562 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $113,592,000 after buying an additional 183,744 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 2.2% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,986,148 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $94,502,000 after acquiring an additional 43,669 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 6.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,757,621 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $83,627,000 after acquiring an additional 111,394 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 5,395.6% during the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 1,523,048 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,523,000 after acquiring an additional 1,495,334 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 22.9% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,477,336 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $76,570,000 after acquiring an additional 275,479 shares during the period.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ST shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sensata Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of Sensata Technologies in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Sensata Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Sensata Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.85.

About Sensata Technologies

Sensata Technologies Holding PLC would be operating as a holding company for Sensata Technologies Holding N.V. that develops, manufactures, and sells sensors and controls in the Americas, Asia, and Europe. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment supplies pressure sensors, speed and position sensors, temperature sensors, and pressure switches.

Further Reading: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Receive News & Ratings for Sensata Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensata Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.