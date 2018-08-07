Seminole Management Co. Inc. Has $15.78 Million Position in Tesla Inc (TSLA)

Seminole Management Co. Inc. increased its stake in Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 53.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 46,000 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 16,000 shares during the quarter. Tesla accounts for approximately 4.2% of Seminole Management Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Seminole Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $15,776,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Tesla in the 2nd quarter valued at about $103,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Tesla in the 1st quarter valued at about $106,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Tesla by 154.4% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 430 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Tesla in the 1st quarter valued at about $114,000. Finally, Stelac Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Tesla in the 2nd quarter valued at about $114,000. 60.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TSLA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cowen set a $200.00 price target on Tesla and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, July 30th. KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $389.00 price target on Tesla and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $311.17.

In related news, VP John Douglas Field sold 3,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Friday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.27, for a total value of $1,077,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,964 shares in the company, valued at $7,531,736.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Kimbal Musk sold 1,875 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Monday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.26, for a total value of $671,737.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 150,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,813,518.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

Tesla opened at $348.17 on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The company has a market capitalization of $59.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.33 and a beta of 0.65. Tesla Inc has a 1-year low of $244.59 and a 1-year high of $389.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The electric vehicle producer reported ($3.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.61) by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. Tesla had a negative return on equity of 49.17% and a negative net margin of 19.89%. Tesla’s revenue was up 43.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.33) earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that Tesla Inc will post -10.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

