Selective Insurance Group (SIGI) Receives “Hold” Rating from Boenning Scattergood

Boenning Scattergood restated their hold rating on shares of Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) in a research note released on Thursday.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Selective Insurance Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Selective Insurance Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 13th. ValuEngine cut shares of Selective Insurance Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, April 27th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $61.00 target price on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a report on Friday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $62.00.

Get Selective Insurance Group alerts:

NASDAQ SIGI traded down $1.20 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $61.60. 163,351 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 121,862. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.28. Selective Insurance Group has a 12-month low of $46.28 and a 12-month high of $62.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $651.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $650.57 million. Selective Insurance Group had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. equities research analysts expect that Selective Insurance Group will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 15th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 14th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. Selective Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.15%.

In other Selective Insurance Group news, Director Terrence W. Cavanaugh acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $61.47 per share, with a total value of $61,470.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director J Brian Thebault sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.90, for a total transaction of $559,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 100,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,598,944. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 45,811 shares of company stock valued at $2,617,902. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SIGI. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Selective Insurance Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $233,000. Teachers Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 103,333 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,066,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Selective Insurance Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,573,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new position in shares of Selective Insurance Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $277,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 154,132 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,357,000 after purchasing an additional 13,885 shares in the last quarter. 77.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Selective Insurance Group Company Profile

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. It operates in four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, Excess and Surplus (E&S) Lines, and Investments. The company's products and services include property insurance, which covers the financial consequences of accidental loss of an insured's real and/or personal property; and casualty insurance that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party as a result of an insured's negligent acts, omissions, or legal liabilities.

Featured Story: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Receive News & Ratings for Selective Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Selective Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.