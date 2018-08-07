Select Bancorp (SLCT) Receives Media Sentiment Rating of 0.07

Headlines about Select Bancorp (NASDAQ:SLCT) have been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment reports. The research group scores the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Select Bancorp earned a news sentiment score of 0.07 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media stories about the bank an impact score of 47.0177701615579 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Select Bancorp traded up $0.08, hitting $13.16, on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The stock had a trading volume of 1,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,150. The stock has a market capitalization of $181.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.57 and a beta of 0.18. Select Bancorp has a 52-week low of $10.90 and a 52-week high of $14.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Select Bancorp (NASDAQ:SLCT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The bank reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. Select Bancorp had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 7.56%. The firm had revenue of $12.87 million for the quarter.

Select Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Select Bank & Trust Company that provides banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. The company accepts deposit products, such as non-interest-bearing demand deposits, money market and NOW accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits.

