Sebastian Grady Sells 19,503 Shares of Rimini Street Inc (RMNI) Stock

Rimini Street Inc (NASDAQ:RMNI) President Sebastian Grady sold 19,503 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.94, for a total value of $154,853.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Sebastian Grady also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 1st, Sebastian Grady sold 34,903 shares of Rimini Street stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.09, for a total value of $247,462.27.

On Friday, July 27th, Sebastian Grady sold 201 shares of Rimini Street stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.02, for a total value of $1,411.02.

On Wednesday, July 25th, Sebastian Grady sold 8,240 shares of Rimini Street stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.07, for a total value of $58,256.80.

On Friday, July 20th, Sebastian Grady sold 9,314 shares of Rimini Street stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.10, for a total value of $66,129.40.

On Tuesday, July 17th, Sebastian Grady sold 7,777 shares of Rimini Street stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.13, for a total value of $55,450.01.

On Thursday, July 12th, Sebastian Grady sold 13,214 shares of Rimini Street stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.09, for a total value of $93,687.26.

On Monday, July 9th, Sebastian Grady sold 10,298 shares of Rimini Street stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.05, for a total value of $72,600.90.

On Tuesday, July 3rd, Sebastian Grady sold 1,004 shares of Rimini Street stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $7,028.00.

On Friday, May 11th, Sebastian Grady sold 8,875 shares of Rimini Street stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.56, for a total value of $67,095.00.

On Tuesday, May 8th, Sebastian Grady sold 6,174 shares of Rimini Street stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.81, for a total value of $48,218.94.

RMNI opened at $8.07 on Monday. Rimini Street Inc has a 1 year low of $5.00 and a 1 year high of $10.40.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Rimini Street stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rimini Street Inc (NASDAQ:RMNI) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 61,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $486,000. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.10% of Rimini Street at the end of the most recent quarter.

About Rimini Street

Rimini Street, Inc provides enterprise software support products and services to companies in various industries. The company offers support services for IBM, Microsoft, SAP, Oracle, and other enterprise software vendors' products. It sells its solutions primarily through direct sales organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, and the Asia-Pacific.

