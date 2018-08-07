Seaport Global Securities Brokers Increase Earnings Estimates for Hub Group Inc (HUBG)

Hub Group Inc (NASDAQ:HUBG) – Stock analysts at Seaport Global Securities lifted their Q4 2018 EPS estimates for Hub Group in a report released on Thursday, August 2nd. Seaport Global Securities analyst K. Sterling now expects that the transportation company will post earnings per share of $0.93 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.83. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Hub Group’s Q1 2019 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $1.10 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $3.13 EPS.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The transportation company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Hub Group had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 3.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share.

HUBG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wolfe Research raised Hub Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Hub Group from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 30th. BidaskClub downgraded Hub Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 28th. ValuEngine downgraded Hub Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price target on Hub Group to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:HUBG opened at $53.35 on Monday. Hub Group has a 52 week low of $33.55 and a 52 week high of $56.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 22.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.45.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Hub Group in the second quarter worth about $256,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hub Group by 47.3% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,479 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 1,759 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new stake in shares of Hub Group in the second quarter worth about $355,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new stake in shares of Hub Group in the first quarter worth about $299,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Hub Group by 85.7% in the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 8,230 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 3,797 shares during the period. 92.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hub Group

Hub Group, Inc, an asset-light freight transportation management company, provides intermodal, truck brokerage, and logistics services in North America. It operates through two segments, Mode and Hub. Its intermodal services include arranging for the movement of its customers' freight in containers and trailers over long distances.

