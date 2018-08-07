SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Has $875,000 Stake in Blackstone Group LP (BX)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 27,186 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 3,399 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Blackstone Group were worth $875,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BX. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Blackstone Group by 32.5% during the first quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 59,819 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,911,000 after purchasing an additional 14,662 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Blackstone Group by 0.7% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,637,265 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $116,210,000 after purchasing an additional 26,677 shares in the last quarter. Abbot Financial Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Blackstone Group by 6.7% during the first quarter. Abbot Financial Management Inc. now owns 27,750 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $887,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone Group during the first quarter valued at about $602,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. raised its position in Blackstone Group by 18.0% in the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 349,332 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $11,161,000 after acquiring an additional 53,357 shares in the last quarter. 48.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on BX shares. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Blackstone Group in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Blackstone Group in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Oppenheimer set a $42.00 price target on shares of Blackstone Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Blackstone Group from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Blackstone Group from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Blackstone Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.44.

Shares of Blackstone Group opened at $35.28 on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Blackstone Group LP has a 52 week low of $29.57 and a 52 week high of $37.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.36.

Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 19th. The asset manager reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.17. Blackstone Group had a net margin of 22.12% and a return on equity of 26.64%. The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.4% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts predict that Blackstone Group LP will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 30th were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This is an increase from Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 27th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.58%. Blackstone Group’s payout ratio is presently 82.56%.

In related news, insider John G. Finley sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.23, for a total value of $664,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 113,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,755,089.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Group Profile

The Blackstone Group L.P. is a publicly owned hedge fund sponsor. The firm also provides financial advisory services to its clients. It provides its services to public and corporate pension funds, academic, cultural, and charitable organizations, retirees, sovereign wealth funds, and institutional and individual investors.

