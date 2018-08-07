SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Has $1.31 Million Position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (SPHD)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,832 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,549 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF were worth $1,306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 143,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,889,000 after purchasing an additional 20,198 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,129,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,365,000 after purchasing an additional 168,687 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 94,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,863,000 after purchasing an additional 2,645 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 2,289.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,416,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,752,000 after purchasing an additional 3,273,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Billeaud Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Billeaud Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,185,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,664,000 after purchasing an additional 128,382 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF opened at $41.98 on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a 1 year low of $38.14 and a 1 year high of $43.25.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 24th were given a $0.1365 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. This is a boost from Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 23rd.

