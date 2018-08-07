Scorpio Tankers (STNG) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning.

STNG has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a report on Tuesday, April 10th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $5.00 price target on Scorpio Tankers and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Scorpio Tankers from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. DNB Markets upgraded shares of Scorpio Tankers from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $3.75 to $3.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Scorpio Tankers has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $4.20.

Shares of Scorpio Tankers opened at $2.10 on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Scorpio Tankers has a 12 month low of $1.85 and a 12 month high of $4.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The shipping company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.01). Scorpio Tankers had a negative net margin of 31.44% and a negative return on equity of 9.08%. The company had revenue of $141.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.09) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts expect that Scorpio Tankers will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 20th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 19th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Scorpio Tankers’s payout ratio is -8.51%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STNG. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers in the second quarter worth $109,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 321.5% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 60,854 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 46,417 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 11.9% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 196,351 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 20,833 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers in the first quarter worth $410,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 867.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 182,800 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 163,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.15% of the company’s stock.

Scorpio Tankers Company Profile

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products worldwide. As of March 22, 2018, its fleet consisted of 109 tankers, including 38 LR2, 12 LR1, 45 MR, and 14 Handymax tankers with an average age of approximately 2.6 years; and 20 time or bareboat chartered-in tankers, which include 2 LR2, 10 MR, and 8 Handymax tankers.

