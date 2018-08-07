Scientific Games (SGMS) PT Set at $46.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) has been assigned a $46.00 target price by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a report issued on Tuesday. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 32.18% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on SGMS. BidaskClub raised Scientific Games from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 21st. ValuEngine raised Scientific Games from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Scientific Games from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Scientific Games from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Scientific Games presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.67.

Get Scientific Games alerts:

Shares of Scientific Games opened at $34.80 on Tuesday, according to MarketBeat.com. Scientific Games has a 12-month low of $33.70 and a 12-month high of $62.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -3.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.61 and a beta of 2.41.

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $844.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $853.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.44) EPS. Scientific Games’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts forecast that Scientific Games will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Derik Mooberry sold 84,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.82, for a total transaction of $5,035,288.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 69,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,181,358.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Winterscheidt sold 4,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.77, for a total value of $250,923.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 93,594 shares of company stock valued at $5,534,762. Insiders own 40.48% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fine Capital Partners L.P. boosted its holdings in Scientific Games by 53.2% in the first quarter. Fine Capital Partners L.P. now owns 3,724,612 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $154,944,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293,675 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Scientific Games by 0.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 851,431 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,419,000 after acquiring an additional 6,523 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Scientific Games by 21.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 821,706 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,182,000 after acquiring an additional 145,318 shares in the last quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP boosted its holdings in Scientific Games by 71.4% in the second quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 600,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,490,000 after acquiring an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Scientific Games by 3.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 592,337 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,114,000 after acquiring an additional 20,460 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.77% of the company’s stock.

About Scientific Games

Scientific Games Corporation develops technology-based products and services, and related content for the gaming, lottery, and interactive gaming industries worldwide. The company's Gaming segment sells new and used gaming machines, electronic table systems, video lottery terminals (VLTs), conversion game kits, and spare parts; slot, casino, and table-management systems; table products, including shufflers; and perpetual licenses to proprietary table games.

Read More: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Scientific Games Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scientific Games and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.