Schwab International Equity ETF (SCHF) Position Trimmed by Fiduciary Group LLC

Fiduciary Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 9.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,565 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,895 shares during the period. Fiduciary Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $1,175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northwest Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 159,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,286,000 after purchasing an additional 35,577 shares in the last quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. now owns 282,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,346,000 after purchasing an additional 13,954 shares in the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 52,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,724,000 after acquiring an additional 12,713 shares in the last quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc now owns 674,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,278,000 after acquiring an additional 13,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 388,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,833,000 after acquiring an additional 44,722 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF opened at $33.57 on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $32.08 and a 1-year high of $36.35.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

