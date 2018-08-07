Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (SCHN) Shares Sold by Heartland Advisors Inc.

Heartland Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 532,619 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 28,513 shares during the period. Schnitzer Steel Industries makes up approximately 1.2% of Heartland Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Heartland Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schnitzer Steel Industries were worth $17,949,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SCHN. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 96.5% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,015 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 1,481 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $113,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 134.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,784 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 2,747 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 120.4% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 6,481 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 3,540 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries during the second quarter worth about $217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SCHN opened at $31.70 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 2.20. The stock has a market cap of $867.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.72 and a beta of 1.37. Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.60 and a 1 year high of $38.85.

Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $652.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $651.09 million. Schnitzer Steel Industries had a net margin of 5.25% and a return on equity of 17.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 10th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. Schnitzer Steel Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.02%.

In other Schnitzer Steel Industries news, Director John D. Carter sold 13,676 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.02, for a total transaction of $506,285.52. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 62,454 shares in the company, valued at $2,312,047.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SCHN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, June 16th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Schnitzer Steel Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.75.

Schnitzer Steel Industries Profile

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc recycles ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals; and manufactures finished steel products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Auto and Metals Recycling (AMR); and Cascade Steel and Scrap (CSS). The AMR segment buys, collects, processes, recycles, sells, and brokers scrap metals, as well as processes mixed and large pieces of scrap metal into smaller pieces by crushing, torching, shearing, shredding, and sorting.

