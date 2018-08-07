ScanSource (SCSC) Receiving Somewhat Positive Press Coverage, Report Shows

News coverage about ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) has been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern. The research firm rates the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. ScanSource earned a media sentiment score of 0.23 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news articles about the industrial products company an impact score of 46.7967035697855 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Several research analysts recently commented on SCSC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised ScanSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 11th. BidaskClub raised ScanSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 18th. Finally, ValuEngine cut ScanSource from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. ScanSource has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

NASDAQ SCSC traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $40.10. 57,144 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 61,204. ScanSource has a twelve month low of $31.40 and a twelve month high of $45.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 14.58 and a beta of 0.97.

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.02). ScanSource had a net margin of 1.11% and a return on equity of 9.01%. The business had revenue of $895.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $878.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts forecast that ScanSource will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Michael L. Baur sold 4,991 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $199,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,627,640. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.35% of the company’s stock.

ScanSource, Inc distributes technology products and solutions in North America, Latin America, and Europe. The company's Worldwide Barcode, Networking & Security segment focuses on automatic identification and data capture (AIDC), point-of-sale (POS), networking, electronic physical security, 3D printing, and other specialty technologies.

