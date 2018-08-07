SB Financial Group (SBFG) Receives Daily Media Sentiment Score of 0.09

News headlines about SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG) have trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research group scores the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. SB Financial Group earned a daily sentiment score of 0.09 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave headlines about the financial services provider an impact score of 48.257941276819 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

NASDAQ SBFG traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $19.82. 3,600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,157. SB Financial Group has a 12 month low of $15.61 and a 12 month high of $20.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $124.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.48 and a beta of 0.48.

Get SB Financial Group alerts:

SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. SB Financial Group had a net margin of 23.18% and a return on equity of 11.98%. The firm had revenue of $12.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.80 million. analysts anticipate that SB Financial Group will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 9th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. SB Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.77%.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of SB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd.

About SB Financial Group

SB Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides range of banking and wealth management services to individual and corporate customers primarily in northwest Ohio and northeast Indiana. It accepts deposits, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, demand deposits, and time certificates of deposit.

Featured Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for SB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.