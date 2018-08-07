Sanmina Corp (SANM) Shares Sold by Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan

Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lowered its stake in Sanmina Corp (NASDAQ:SANM) by 52.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,340 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 21,450 shares during the quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan’s holdings in Sanmina were worth $567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SANM. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Sanmina in the 2nd quarter valued at $788,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in Sanmina in the 2nd quarter valued at $220,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sanmina in the 2nd quarter valued at $6,253,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sanmina in the 2nd quarter valued at $147,000. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Sanmina in the 2nd quarter valued at $221,000. Institutional investors own 94.19% of the company’s stock.

Sanmina opened at $29.85 on Tuesday, according to Marketbeat. Sanmina Corp has a 12-month low of $24.60 and a 12-month high of $39.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.47.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. Sanmina had a negative net margin of 1.01% and a positive return on equity of 10.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that Sanmina Corp will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SANM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sanmina from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Sanmina from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Sanmina from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 18th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Sanmina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Sanmina from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sanmina presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.75.

In other Sanmina news, Director Wayne Shortridge sold 10,650 shares of Sanmina stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.38, for a total transaction of $312,897.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 68,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,017,965.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. The company offers product design and engineering solutions, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, and manufacturing design release; manufacturing solutions of components, subassemblies, and complete systems; final system assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services.

